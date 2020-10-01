Also available on the nbc app

Years after portraying Samantha Jones in "Sex and the City," Kim Cattrall is back on the small screen playing another fabulous woman! The TV star told Access' Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about playing wealthy matriarch Margaret Monreaux in FOX's new series "Filthy Rich" and revealed she turned to "SATC" costume designer Patricia Field for help figuring out her character's style. "I said, "Listen, I'm playing this evangelical lady, you know? She's a billionaire. She can afford whatever she wants. What does she wear?' Because I kept looking at photographs and footage of what these actual women wear, and I thought, "That's not enough." I mean, my Margaret has got to look friggin' fabulous!" she recalled. "Filthy Rich" airs Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.

Appearing: