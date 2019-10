Also available on the NBC app

Cynthia Nixon has Kim Cattrall's support, but does she have her vote? Cattrall spoke out in support of her "Sex and the City" co-star running for New York governor, but kept mum on how she'd cast her ballot. While Kristin Davis has shared a full-blown endorsement for Nixon, their fellow "SATC" alum Sarah Jessica Parker has yet to weigh in.

