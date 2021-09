Also available on the nbc app

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are giving back this holiday season! Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner stopped by the Los Angeles regional food bank to help hand out yummy Thanksgiving meals to families in need. "As we head into the holiday season, it's a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I'm so grateful," Kris wrote on Instagram.

