'Killer Motive' Investigator Breaks Down 'Shocking' True Story Of Murder-For-Hire Plot Gone Wrong

"Killer Motive" is turning its focus to a shocking true crime story. Journalist Stephanie Gosk tells All Access about the case of Ryan Champion, a Kentucky man who admitted to killing his very own family moments after they returned home from church, which investigators called a murder-for-hire plot gone wrong. Champion pleaded guilty to the shooting deaths of his parents and sister, as well as another man he was connected to. "Killer Motive" airs Sundays at 7 p.m. on Oxygen.

