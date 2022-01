Also available on the nbc app

Kieran Culkin is dishing all about the new season of "Succession" and what fans can expect to see with his character Roman Roy. At the premiere of the hit HBO series, he also reveals the reason he hasn't been able to meet his brother Macaulay Culkin's son Dakota just yet. "Succession" returns Oct. 17 on HBO Max.

