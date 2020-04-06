Also available on the nbc app

Kiefer Sutherland's mother, actress of stage and screen, Shirley Douglas has died at the age of 86. Kiefer announced the sad news on his Twitter account on Sunday, revealed that his mother died "due to complications surrounding pneumonia (not related to COVID19)." He continued in his statement, "My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life. Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming. To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly to the coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe."

Appearing: