Has Kid Rock found himself a new wife? Kid Rock and country music icon Loretta Lynn jokingly said their "I dos" after the 88-year-old witnessed her son and his wife renew their vows. "My boy @kidrock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now," Loretta wrote on Instagram.

