Kid Rock is taking aim at Taylor Swift's politics and budding Hollywood career. The conservative musician called out the "Archer" singer for making the transition to acting, suggesting in a sexually explicit tweet that her left-leaning ideology is part of a larger strategy to break through as a movie star. Though Taylor had yet to respond more than 24 hours later, Chrissy Teigen was among the first famous faces to slam Kid for his "pathetic" diss.

