Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Wears Mom's Red Lipstick: 'Someone Was Feeling Themselves'

CLIP07/31/20
Also available on the nbc app

Alexa, play "Feeling Myself" by Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé! Khloé Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, performed an adorable happy dance as she gleefully smeared red lipstick all over her face in a sweet video captured by her mom. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also shared a series of close-up shots from the toddler's mini photo shoot on Instagram, posting, "Someone was feeling themselves."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kris Jenner, Kardashians, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Celebrity news, tristan thompson
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.