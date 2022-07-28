Main Content

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Looks So Grown Up On Private Plane

True Thompson is all grown up! Khloé Kardashian shared a precious snap of her 4-year-old daughter on Wednesday, looking adorable as she sits on a private plane. In the first snap, True crosses her legs as she rocks a floral dress, white socks, and sneakers and plays on her iPad and munches on some potato chips. The second photo is more playful, showing True winking and smiling at the camera as she holds up a potato chip. "My little lady" Khloé captioned the post.

