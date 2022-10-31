Main Content

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Holds Baby Brother At Halloween Party In Rare Sibling Photo

Khloe Kardashian's baby boy is celebrating his first Halloween! "The Kardashians" star took her three-month-old son and her daughter True to a family Halloween party on Sunday and documented their special day for Instagram. Khloe shared a photo of True holding her little brother in her arms at the party, which marked the infant's social media debut. True was dressed up as Owlette from the Disney Junior show "PJ Masks," while Khloe's son wore a Tigger costume and some pint-sized Nikes.

