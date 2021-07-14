Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Gets Manicure From Dad Tristan Thompson: ‘Am I Doing A Good Job?’

CLIP07/14/21
Also available on the nbc app

Tristan Thompson is showing off his manicure skills on a very important client! The Boston Celtics player painted his and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True’s nails this week and he gave fans a peek at the cute bonding moment on his Instagram story. Though True seemed happy with her dad’s work, the 3-year-old didn’t hesitate when denying his playful request to make the effort worth his while! Tristan and True’s quality time comes amid drama between him and Khloe’s former husband, Lamar Odom. The basketball stars recently sparred in the comment section of Khloé’s Instagram after she posoted a steamy photo of herself rinsing off in an outdoor shower.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Khloe Kardashian, tristan thompson, khloe kardashian tristan thompson, Lamar Odom, khloe kardashian daughter, khloe kardashian true, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, khloe lamar, khloe kardashian lamar odom
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.