Tristan Thompson is showing off his manicure skills on a very important client! The Boston Celtics player painted his and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True’s nails this week and he gave fans a peek at the cute bonding moment on his Instagram story. Though True seemed happy with her dad’s work, the 3-year-old didn’t hesitate when denying his playful request to make the effort worth his while! Tristan and True’s quality time comes amid drama between him and Khloe’s former husband, Lamar Odom. The basketball stars recently sparred in the comment section of Khloé’s Instagram after she posoted a steamy photo of herself rinsing off in an outdoor shower.

