True Thompson is her dad’s biggest fan. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan’s 2-year-old daughter True was super excited to watch her NBA star dad’s Boston Celtics game on Monday night. The kiddo adorably cheered for Tristan in a sweet clip Khloé shared on her Instagram story. The proud dad gushed over his number. 1 cheerleader when he later shared the precious video on his Instagram, with the caption “Love my Tutu.” The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and basketball player reportedly rekindled their relationship back in August 2020, according to multiple published reports.

