Khloé Kardashian is getting honest about living her biggest challenges in front of the camera. The reality star admitted in a new interview with USA Today published on Friday that learning about ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal was the hardest thing to film for her family's new Hulu series. Khloé told the paper that the pain "doesn't get easier" over time and she's grown "numb" about her repeated heartache over the years.

