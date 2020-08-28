Also available on the nbc app

The Lord has spoken! Scott Disick all but confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back together by leaving a cheeky comment on the reality star's photo promoting her Good American swimwear collection. The fashion mogul showed of her figure as she struck a sultry pose in a black bikini. While many of Khloe's famous pals praised the sexy shot, Scott's remark stood out from the pack when he tagged the NBA player and wrote, "@realtristan13 is a lucky man!"

