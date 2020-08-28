Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance Seemingly Confirmed By Scott Disick

CLIP08/28/20
Also available on the nbc app

The Lord has spoken! Scott Disick all but confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back together by leaving a cheeky comment on the reality star's photo promoting her Good American swimwear collection. The fashion mogul showed of her figure as she struck a sultry pose in a black bikini. While many of Khloe's famous pals praised the sexy shot, Scott's remark stood out from the pack when he tagged the NBA player and wrote, "@realtristan13 is a lucky man!"

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Khloe Kardashian, tristan thompson, Scott Disick, Kardashians, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, True Thompson
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.