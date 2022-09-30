Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s love story is getting even more complicated. Several outlets have reported that the pair were secretly engaged for nine months before his paternity scandal broke in December last year. According to E! News and People, the Good American co-founder turned down the NBA star’s first proposal in December 2019, but she reportedly said yes when he popped the question again in February 2021. Access Hollywood has reached out to Khloé for comment.

