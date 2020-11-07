Also available on the nbc app

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joked about his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s EX BFF, Jordyn Woods, on the latest episode of “Keeping Up with The Kardashians.” Tristan stepped in to help with him and Khloe’s 2-year-old daughter True when she was quarantined after contracting COVID-19. When the proud mamma reunited with her baby girl she had the funniest clap back regarding the cheating scandal after Tristan commented about her glasses.

Appearing: