Spooky season has officially begun! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson kicked off their Halloween plans by hosting a pumpkin-decorating party for their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and a few of her cousins! The 36-year-old reality star shared sweet memories from the festive occasion on Instagram, including a video of the toddler and her dad both covered in blue and purple paint. The Good American co-founder also posted a precious snap of True and Chicago West, 2, laughing while smearing each other's faces with their brushes!

