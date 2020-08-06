Also available on the NBC app

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly taking another chance at love with Tristan Thompson. According to PEOPLE magazine, the co-parents, who share 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, rekindled their romance in June despite the NBA player's past cheating scandals. "Khloé loves having him around," a source told the outlet. "He has the best relationship with True, and he has been amazing to her too. They are very much together, and Khloé is beyond happy." The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star called it quits with Tristan in February 2019 following his hookup with former family friend Jordyn Woods. He was also allegedly unfaithful in 2018 when Khloé was pregnant with their baby girl.

