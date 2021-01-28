Also available on the nbc app

Khloe Kardashian is ready to be a mom of two! In a first look at the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the 36-year-old reality star tells boyfriend Tristan Thompson that she thinks it's time for them to expand their family. Khloe and Tristan are already parents to 2-year-old daughter True, and the toddler was recently spotted cheering on her NBA star dad in a cute video both proud parents posted to their Instagram stories. Though the on-again couple's future looks bright, fans will soon have to find other ways to "keep up" with them and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew. "KUWTK" premieres for the last time on March 18 at 8 PM ET/PT on E! and according to the new Season 14 sneak peek, the famous family wasn't afraid to get emotional about bidding farewell.

