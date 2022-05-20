Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are bonded for life. The reality star and her ex-boyfriend discussed their relationship on the newest episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," and Khloe noted how her sisters' former partners Scott Disick and Kanye West are still crucial parts of the family – and she sees Tristan the same way. "Once you're in, it's like the mob," she teased. "You can't get out." The moment was filmed prior to the NBA star's paternity scandal.

