Khloé Kardashian is ready to drop some major news! The pregnant reality star is set to reveal the gender of her first child on the Season 14 finale of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," airing Sunday, March 4 at 9/8c on E!. She and Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting a baby boy, but this is one major pregnancy detail they've both managed to keep under wraps – even from Khloé's famous family!

