Also available on the nbc app

Could Khloe Kardashian be an engaged woman? The "Revenge Body" star sparked speculation among fans that she may have accepted a proposal from Tristan Thompson after wearing a giant diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger to her 36th birthday party this week. Followers zeroed in on the sparkler, as did pal Jonathan Cheban, who joked that he was "blinded by the light."

Appearing: