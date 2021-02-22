Also available on the nbc app

Khloé Kardashian sparked major engagement speculation after she posted a photo on Instagram wearing a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger. The 36-year-old paired her ring with a thong, black top along with a pair of her Good American brand shoes in the photo writing, “New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25.” But all anyone could focus on was the ring and possible engagement to Tristan Thompson. E!’s Morgan Stewart commented on the photo, writing, “Are They” and Khloé responded, “Yep! They are!,” but she quickly set the rumors straight, adding, “My reply was to the question 'are they'? My reply is 'yep they are'... Meaning yes the shoes are dropping on 2.25.”

