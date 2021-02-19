Also available on the nbc app

No hard feelings? Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight about where she stands on Kylie Jenner's falling-out with Jordyn Woods. The Good American co-founder fired back when an Instagram commenter suggested that Khloe's younger sister needs permission on whether or not to reconnect with her ex-bestie. "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever, and I mean EVER, told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally," Khloe wrote in part.

