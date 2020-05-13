Also available on the NBC app

Khloe Kardashian is shutting down rumors that she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s child. The 35-year-old took to Twitter to shut down speculation that she’s expecting her second child with the NBA star. Pregnancy rumors have been swirling online after a couple of things went down. First, people noticed she’s sharing a lot of old photos and closeup, causing them to think she might be trying to hide a baby bump. There was also a recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” where the reality star said she might borrow “some sperm” from Tristan.

