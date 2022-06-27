Main Content

Khloé Kardashian Sizzles In Throwback Bikini Video As Her Family Wishes Her A Happy 38th Birthday

CLIP06/27/22
Khloé Kardashian is showing off her killer curves as she turns 38! On Sunday, the reality star shared throwback videos of her sporting a hot pink bikini on her Instagram. "I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!" she captioned her post. Fans might not know the exact date the videos were taken, but one thing is for sure, Khloe is ringing in her 38th year with lot of love. Her proud mom, Kris Jenner, kicked off the birthday tributes with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian also showed her some love on social media.

Tags: Khloe Kardashian, birthday, The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
