Also available on the NBC app

Khloé Kardashian is one hot mama! The Good American designer – who just debuted a new range of maternity denim, Good Mama – showed off her third-trimester bump in a white crop top and a pair of jeans from her line. Plus, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared her Amazon baby registry. See what new mom items Khloé has her eye on!

Appearing: