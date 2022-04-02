Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight about her looks! On Friday, the reality shut down one fan's speculation that she'd enhanced her figure with cosmetic surgery after claiming her "implants" were visible in an exercise video. Khloé cleared things up, replying, "Lol silly goose. It's the seam design of the leggings. That's so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight