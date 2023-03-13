Khloé Kardashian is celebrating Tristan Thompson on his 32nd birthday! “The Kardashians” star penned a heartfelt tribute to her ex on Monday and shared photos of the NBA star with his kids. In the first snap, Tristan wraps his arm around True as she holds onto her little brother with her dad’s help. The 4-year-old is also sitting next to her 6-year-old half-brother Prince, who Tristan shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.

