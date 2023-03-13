Main Content

Khloé Kardashian Shares Family Photo Of Tristan Thompson With His Kids In Birthday Tribute

CLIP03/13/23

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating Tristan Thompson on his 32nd birthday! “The Kardashians” star penned a heartfelt tribute to her ex on Monday and shared photos of the NBA star with his kids. In the first snap, Tristan wraps his arm around True as she holds onto her little brother with her dad’s help. The 4-year-old is also sitting next to her 6-year-old half-brother Prince, who Tristan shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Khloe Kardashian, tristan thompson, True Thompson, Prince Thompson, birthday
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.