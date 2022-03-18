Khloe Kardashian isn't holding back her feelings about the blame game when it comes to infidelity. The reality star opened up in a new interview with Variety published this week in which she confirmed that the recent paternity drama with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson will be addressed on her family's new Hulu show "The Kardashians." "It's sad and it puts so much on the women's shoulders emotionally," she said of relationship problems being placed on women's shoulders instead of men's.

