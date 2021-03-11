Main Content

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She & Tristan Thompson Have Embryos Ready For Baby No. 2

CLIP03/10/21

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to expand their family. The reality star joined host Sarah Hyland for the new Ellen original digital series “Lady Parts” and shared the ups and downs she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have faced while exploring their options to welcome a second child. "We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos," she says during the episode. "So I actually have made embryos."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.