Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to expand their family. The reality star joined host Sarah Hyland for the new Ellen original digital series “Lady Parts” and shared the ups and downs she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have faced while exploring their options to welcome a second child. "We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos," she says during the episode. "So I actually have made embryos."

