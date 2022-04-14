Main Content

Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Threw Water On Tristan Thompson's Clothes After First Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian held back from exacting some more serious revenge when Tristan Thompson's first cheating scandal went down. In the series premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians," the athlete remarked that the Good American co-founder never "burned my clothes or slashed my cars." She replied, "I have thrown water on all your clothes when I was nine months pregnant when you cheated on me. If I wasn't pregnant, I would've f***ed you up … I just didn't want to break my nails before delivery."

