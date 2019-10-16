Khloé Kardashian Reveals Pink Diamond Ring From Tristan Thompson

Also available on the NBC app

Khloé Kardashian got some impressive new bling! In the midseason trailer for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Khloé shows off the pink diamond ring ex Tristan Thompson gave her. Though she didn't seem to know what to think about the lavish gift at first, she shot down Scott Disick's suggstion that it looked like an engagement sparkler. Though Tristan hasn't been shy about trying to win Khloé back since their split, the mom of one recently said she's in "no rush" to date anyone.

