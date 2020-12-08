Main Content

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled For First Time Since 1978

The Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve party is canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Khloé Kardashian revealed on Twitter that the reality stars won’t be hosting their extravagant bash this year writing, “The COVID cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

