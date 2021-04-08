Also available on the nbc app

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out after an unedited and unauthorized bikini photo of herself went viral and her team reportedly worked to get it scrubbed from the internet. This week, the 36-year-old responded to the controversy with a lengthy statement on body image and the scrutiny she’s experienced in the spotlight, posing for a topless selfie video and explaining to her Instagram followers why the now-deleted picture in question struck such a chord with her – especially when it was published without her permission.

Appearing: