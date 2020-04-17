Also available on the NBC app

Khloé Kardashian has a few ideas how she may give her 2-year-old daughter True a sibling. On the April 16th episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, brought up the idea of expanding their family while they were donating some of True's old toys. "I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we'll figure that out later," she told him in reply.

