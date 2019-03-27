Khloé Kardashian Lashes Out Over Tristan Thompson Upheaval In Explosive 'KUWTK' Teaser

Also available on the NBC app

Khloé Kardashian is getting emotional over her latest personal drama. Fans were given a firsthand look at the reality star's raw and tearful breakdown over the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in a new teaser for Season 16 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Plus, find out how Jordyn Woods got a now-awkward shoutout in the show before the new scandal unfolded. "KUWTK" premieres Sunday, March 31 at 9 PM ET/PT on E!

