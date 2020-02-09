Also available on the NBC app

Malika Haqq, longtime BFF of Khloe Kardashian, had an epic teddy bear-themed baby shower on Saturday afternoon, and the pictures have us wishing we were on the invite list. Khloe shared photos of the sweet treats at the party, which included a cereal bar as Malika has been craving cereal throughout her pregnancy! The mother-to-be also gave an emotional speech where she thanked the father of her child Odis Flores, also known as O.T. Genasis, for the gift of her baby boy.

Appearing: