Khloé Kardashian Honors Ex Tristan Thompson's Late Mom While Celebrating Daughter True's Birthday

CLIP04/13/23

Khloé Kardashian honored her ex Tristan Thompson's late mother while wishing their daughter True a happy birthday. While celebrating True's 5th birthday with a series of photos to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the reality star penned a touching tribute to Andrea Thompson, who suddenly passed away from a heart attack in January. "We miss you Gigi! Thank you for being one of our angels. We feel you every day," Khloé captioned a photo of Andrea holding baby True. Khloé also gave a nod to Tristan's baby brother and True's uncle, Amari, writing over the pic: "True and sweet Amari." The Good American founder continued on by posting a slew of sweet throwback pics of her only daughter, including pics that featured Khloé's mom and True's grandma, Kris Jenner, and her daughter's cousins including Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West.

