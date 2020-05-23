Also available on the nbc app

Looking good, Khloe Kardashian! The reality star is nearly unrecognizable after a jaw-dropping hair transformation that left fans and famous friends stunned. Khloe always crushes it, of course, but she really outdid herself when debuting her latest 'do in a trio of steamy Instagram snaps, showing off darker locks with a sexy smile and flawlessly applied bronzer. The 35-year-old also left an uber-confident caption that caught the eye of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who couldn't help but chime in with a flirty comment!

