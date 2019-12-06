Khloe Kardashian Forgives Jordyn Woods Over Tristan Thompson Scandal: ‘Hate Is Heavy’

Also available on the NBC app

Khloe Kardashian is feeling forgiving. She shared a lengthy note on her Instagram story following Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The Good American co-founder is all about forgiving Jordyn Woods over the whole Tristan Thompson scandal. “I have chose to not pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative,” she wrote. “I am allowed to forgive. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness.” The post comes nearly a year after the alleged Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal first made headlines.

