Is Khloe Kardashian aging backward?! Sure looks like it! The reality star flaunted seriously chiseled abs during a pre-birthday gym session on Friday, showing off her trim figure and waist-length hair just in time to ring in 36. Of course she also made sure her fitness attire was on point, choosing a neon yellow leopard print ensemble from her Good American line and teasing fans with a flash of her belly button.

