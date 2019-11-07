Also available on the NBC app

Khloé Kardashian has revealed why she opted out of a landmark ceremony for her daughter – at least for now. The reality star's nieces, nephews and sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian got baptized in Armenia in October, but Khloé and her little girl weren't along for the family trip. The Good American co-founder explained on "The Real" that she personally felt 18-month-old True was "too young" for that kind of travel, but she hopes to create a special experience for the toddler when she's ready to embrace the religious milestone. "I want it to just be the right time and the right place," Khloé said.

