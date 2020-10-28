Also available on the nbc app

Khloe Kardashian contracted Covid-19 earlier this year. The Good American mogul revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus near the start of the pandemic in a sneak peek clip for an upcoming episode for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." "Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days. Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. … My chest would burn when I would cough," she said.

