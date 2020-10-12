Also available on the nbc app

The Halloween festivities don't stop at Khloe Kardashian's house! The Good American co-founder got attacked in paint by nieces Dream Kardashian, Chicago West and Stormi Webster, as she hosted a costume and crafts party for the family kiddos! The 36-year-old reality star captioned a series of photos and videos from the get-together, "Collecting memories with my favorite people." Koko's 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, dressed up like a cat for the occasion, while Kylie Jenner's baby girl channeled a Disney princess!

