Khloé Kardashian knows that her daughter is an original! The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star joined "The Travis Stork Show" podcast this week and opened up about trying not to compare True to Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi. "You have to remember that there's no right or wrong timeline for kids. Everyone does things in their own way … Sometimes I see some of them and I'm like, 'but Chicago did this or Stormi did that.' I'm like, I can't do that." Khloé also shared more parenting tips and shared an update on potty training with True.

