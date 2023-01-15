Main Content

Khloe Kardashian Attends Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral With Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

CLIP01/15/23

Khloe Kardashian is paying her respects. The reality star showed support for her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at his mother Andrea's funeral over the weekend. Photos obtained by TMZ show Khloe attending the service with sister Kim Kardashian, and their mother, Kris Jenner, was reportedly present as well. Andrea passed away earlier this month after suffering a heart attack at her Toronto home, according to TMZ.

