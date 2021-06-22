Also available on the nbc app

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly called it quits, again. The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter, True, have broken up, according to multiple published reports. The split comes just one year after they rekindled their romance during the pandemic. Sources told Us Weekly that the 36-year-old Good American cofounder and the 30-year-old NBA star broke up a couple weeks ago. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent [their daughter, True, 3],” a source told Us Weekly.

Appearing: