Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Bring Toy Donations To Fire Station

CLIP12/09/20
Khloé Kardashian and her 2-year-old daughter True are helping children have toys this Christmas. The 36-year-old shared a series of clips of herself and her kiddo dropping off holiday goodie bags. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wanted to teach her daughter the importance of helping others. “I know True is young, but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is. It’s so important for her to see how we give back to others, especially in such unprecedented times. Children learn with action and consistency. This is just the first of many trips we are making.”

